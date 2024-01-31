×

Nigeria's naira hits new lows vs dollar on spot, forwards markets

By Chijioke Ohuocha - 31 January 2024 - 09:13
The naira has lost around 40% since the start of the year.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

The Nigerian naira fell sharply on the spot and derivatives markets on Tuesday after the market regulator revised its benchmark methodology for calculating closing rates for the currency.

An official at market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange said its methodology was revised on Friday to include more data in its calculation and that the levels on its computation had changed.

Africa's biggest economy has suffered from severe dollar shortages in its foreign exchange market which has seen its official exchange rate drift towards the unofficial parallel market level, where the currency is traded freely.

The central bank also owes around $5 billion in matured forward deals, worsening a shortage of foreign currency in the West African nation and putting the naira under significant pressure.

