Top 3 myths about Bitcoin debunked

There are some common misconceptions and myths surrounding cryptocurrencies and this new financial system. We’ve debunked the top three:

1. You have to buy a whole Bitcoin

Truth: No, you don't have to buy a whole Bitcoin. You can buy smaller units.

With the price of Bitcoin ranging around the $6,000 (about R89,500) mark this year, it can feel expensive to get started. With so much emphasis placed on the value of one Bitcoin across the industry, it's understandable how newcomers often mistakenly assume they need to afford an entire Bitcoin to participate.

Like pizza, you can buy one slice or two, or a pizza as a whole, depending on your appetite.

Similarly, all local currencies break down into parts, like cents. Bitcoin breaks down into smaller units all the way to eight decimal places: 0.00000001 BTC. The smallest possible fraction is known as a satoshi, after the creator of Bitcoin. There are 100-million satoshis in one Bitcoin.

Small investments can be a sensible approach to investing in cryptocurrency. Before you start, it's important to learn how the technology works and become more comfortable with it. You should never invest more than you can afford to lose.