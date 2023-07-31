Connie Mashaba ushers in Women's Month as leader of chamber of commerce

With the nation bracing for Women’s Month celebrations in August, Connie Mashaba has come up victorious with her new appointment as president of Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).
Having obtained her MBA qualification from the Wits Business School and extensive experience as a member of the Institute of Directors of SA, the newly appointed Mashaba will be taking the reins from Shawn Theunissen.
“I am deeply honoured to accept the position. This appointment is not just a personal accomplishment but a testament to the dynamic, inclusive and progressive spirit that the chamber embodies,” said Mashaba.
Known for her philanthropic endeavours, Mashaba plans to prioritse infrastructure maintenance, fix roads in commercial areas and for indemnity from power disruptions in dense industrial zone.
Established in 1890, the JCCI acts as a link between established businesses and emerging sectors. It also assists in promoting and protecting businesses in Johannesburg. The chamber also provides a platform for its members to expand their market linkages with access to 14,000 chambers globally. It is part of the International Chambers of Commerce based in Paris, France.
Mashaba brings her experience from hair care products manufacturer and distributor Black Like Me and Lephatsi Investments, a private equity company investing in diverse sectors in SA.
Her roles have included setting and implementing strategic directions and advising management teams on growth opportunities. She also serves on several other boards, including Investec Entrepreneurial Trust, Widney Transport Components, and The Energy Company.
She has sponsored the Field Band Foundation and mentored upcoming entrepreneurs. She has also attended multiple leadership programmes at Harvard Business School.
She looks forward to leading the chamber’s board, with a focus on strategic matters, setting high governance standards and supporting the CEO, Bernadette Zeiler, as she fully aligns with the chamber's goals.
Mashaba anticipates infrastructure and municipal services challenges but sees significant opportunities in maintaining existing infrastructure and power to support business productivity.
“As I step into this role, I am inspired by our shared commitment to advancing Joburg’s business community. I look forward to leveraging our strengths to drive business innovation and economic growth. Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities, helping businesses flourish and build a thriving, inclusive Joburg that we can all be proud of.”
Zeiler said: “We are happy to welcome Connie to the team as we know her extensive experience, dedication and passion for business growth align perfectly with our vision for the future.
"Her leadership will propel us forward as we continue our work towards fostering a conducive business environment in Joburg. We are confident in her ability to navigate our complex business landscape and to spearhead strategic initiatives that drive the chamber and our members towards sustained growth and success.”
Connie Mashaba ushers in Women's Month as leader of chamber of commerce
Image: Supplied
