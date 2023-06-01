×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Transnet suspends iron ore railway due to cable theft

By Wendell Roelf - 01 June 2023 - 09:32
The railway line is South Africa's main link for iron ore exports. File image
The railway line is South Africa's main link for iron ore exports. File image
Image: Paul Ash

Transnet has suspended operations on its main iron ore railway line due to cable theft, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A power failure was reported on the line at 11.50pm on Tuesday night and upon inspection the team confirmed that 11 spans of catenary and contact wire were stolen,” Transnet Freight Rail said.

The railway line stretches up to 861km from iron ore mines at Sishen in the Northern Cape to the Saldanha port in the Western Cape and is South Africa's main link for iron ore exports. 

Reuters

Transport minister grants Karpowership access to three SA ports

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has granted Turkey's Karpowership access to three South African ports for 20 years - but added that the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death