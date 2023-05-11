Three suspects are set to appear in a Mpumalanga court after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing overhead Transnet cables on Thursday.
The trio, which includes a security guard, was found in the early hours of Thursday in Delmas as they were apparently removing cables.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala explained what happened.
“The suspects were spotted through advanced technology while they were allegedly cutting overhead Transnet cables.
“The security company responsible for securing the premises was alerted and, in turn, immediately called the police for backup. Both security officials and SAPS members attended the scene.”
The suspects were cornered and allegedly found with eight bundles of copper cables, a bolt cutter and two conjoint wooden poles possibly used to hook off the cables.
The suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 35, were arrested and charged with tampering with essential infrastructure as well as possession of suspected stolen property.
“They are expected to appear in the Delmas district court on Friday,” Mohlala said.
TimesLIVE
Three caught red-handed ‘stealing’ Transnet cables in Delmas
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
