×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three caught red-handed ‘stealing’ Transnet cables in Delmas

11 May 2023 - 21:26
The overhead cables.
The overhead cables.
Image: Supplied

Three suspects are set to appear in a Mpumalanga court after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing overhead Transnet cables on Thursday.

The trio, which includes a security guard, was found in the early hours of Thursday in Delmas as they were apparently removing cables.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala explained what happened.

“The suspects were spotted through advanced technology while they were allegedly cutting overhead Transnet cables.

“The security company responsible for securing the premises was alerted and, in turn, immediately called the police for backup. Both security officials and SAPS members attended the scene.”

The suspects were cornered and allegedly found with eight bundles of copper cables, a bolt cutter and two conjoint wooden poles possibly used to hook off the cables.

The suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 35, were arrested and charged with tampering with essential infrastructure as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

“They are expected to appear in the Delmas district court on Friday,” Mohlala said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...