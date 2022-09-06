×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

LISTEN | SA could extract its own oil to keep fuel prices low: economist

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 06 September 2022 - 11:08
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Fuel prices are dropping from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Fuel prices are dropping from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

As the fuel price drops from Wednesday, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says SA could reassess oil and gasoline imports to lower prices.

Listen:

The Automobile Association (AA) called on the government to urgently review the fuel price and find a sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs, failing which citizens would be at the mercy of fuel price hikes.

The AA had made predictions of fuel price drops before an official announcement on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'