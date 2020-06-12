Register for a conversation on mentorship with the Sowetan Women’s Club on June 19 at 12pm

“I want you to learn from my mistakes!” is something many of us would have heard before, most likely from our parents. Undoubtedly their words caused great resentment, until we realised that they were actually onto something.

Parents and close family are often the first role models we have, and their opinions and attitudes guide early behaviour and decision-making. But as we grow older and find ourselves more independent and exposed to new experiences and different ideas, the type of guidance we seek for the future may change. We may look for mentors in other areas of their lives such as education, business and relationships.

Many successful business people will point to a line of mentors who’ve played important roles in guiding them through various aspects that have led them to where they are today. They found value in learning from others who’d walked similar paths and could offer sage advice and motivation to fill them with confidence. They were grateful for the opportunity to learn from their mistakes.

Join Nwabisa Makunga, editor of Sowetan, in a Sowetan Women’s Club dialogue where she speaks with experts about what mentorship is, the value of being mentored, and finding a mentor to guide you towards a promising future.

Speakers include:

Nosipho Damasane - author, executive coach, mentor and professional speaker

Masego Kunupi – brand influencer and CEO of Chique Beauty

Michelle Brown - founder of Collective Insights

Date: June 19 2020

Time: 12pm



