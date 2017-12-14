Former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile hired for top job by Standard Bank

Standard Bank today announced the appointment of Lungisa Fuzile as its Chief Executive.

The post is with effect from 15 January 2018.

Fuzile takes over from Sim Tshabalala who has served as Chief Executive of Standard Bank SA from June 2008.

The group said in a statement: "This appointment follows the recent changes to the Group’s executive structure‚ which resulted in the disbanding of the joint group chief executive construct. The leadership of SBSA was a component of Sim’s responsibilities when he served as the joint-group chief executive.