Xolani Gwala makes first public appearance after fight against cancer
Two weeks after it was confirmed that Xolani Gwala was in remission after putting on a fierce fight against colon cancer for nine months‚ the radio personality made his first public appearance at the 702 Walk the Talk on Sunday.
Gwala was all smiles and seemed to be in good spirits when he took a selfie with 702 colleague‚ Aki Anastasiou.
Anastasiou shared the picture on Twitter and said that seeing Gwala made his day.
This made my day today. Seeing @gwalax - getting strong and on his way to recovery! #MTN702Walk pic.twitter.com/SccrIJLuxJ— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) July 22, 2018
Earlier this month 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Gwala‚ who revealed his battle with colon cancer in September last year was officially in remission.
"Xolani is in remission and is back at home recovering from his last operation. We are all looking forward to having him back on the station once he has recovered."
Gwala's wife‚ Peggy Sue Khumalo told 702 that as a family they were grateful to God for the miracle‚ his medical team and the public for the overwhelming support over the ten-month battle.
"We want to take a moment first to thank each and everyone of you for your love‚ prayers‚ healing light‚ support‚ comments‚ stories‚ goodies‚ emails... the list seems endless. We were completely overwhelmed the past 10 months by the sheer magnitude of love‚ caring‚ prayers and thoughtfulness that you have shown us."