Not content with dominating TV screens‚ actor Kagiso Modupe is gunning for the bestsellers list with the release of his first book‚ Along Came Tsakani‚ a novel exploring infidelity‚ set to hit shelves early next year.

Kagiso explained to TshisaLIVE that he had set 17 goals for himself at the start of 2017‚ and now with only weeks till the end of the year he has managed to fulfill his 16th goal by writing a book.

The actor said he's decided to release the book next year because people may not be too keen on reading over the festive season.