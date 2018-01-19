The man accused of running Cape Town’s biggest extortion racket says police threw his sarong into his prison toilet.

During a brief court appearance on Friday‚ lawyer Dirk Uys told the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court that his client‚ Nafiz Modack‚ was being harassed by “a group called ESP”‚ apparently a police unit.

He previously told magistrate Joe Magele that Modack’s life was being threatened in Pollsmoor prison‚ Tokai.