With three games remaining for TS Galaxy this season, and sitting fourth on the DStv Premiership log, coach Sead Ramovic says they will celebrate should they finish in the top eight.
The Rockets could finish as high as fourth should they their remaining three matches — against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns on May 21 and Polokwane City on May 25.
Ramovic said not many would have guessed they would be in this position now, especially after losing three key players — Given Msimango, Bathusi Aubaas and Melusi Buthelezi — at the beginning of the campaign.
“We are very happy about the process because when you talk about expectations, what are the expectations for a team like us?” Ramovic asked.
“If you don't have financial powers, your objective is to stay in the league. It is a must. But if you reach the top eight it is a fantastic season, and if you reach the top five, it is like you have won the league for us. If we reach the top eight, we will celebrate it just the same as winning the league. And next season we will see where we stand financially and how much we can spend,” he said.
“The last two-and-half seasons we didn't spend. We sold seven key players to one of the best clubs. Show me one team that sold three players to all three big teams. Show me one team that loses seven key players and after that reaches the cup final. And after that it is number five in the log.”
Ramovic praised his technical team, saying they were having their best season ever.
“I have to give credit to my coaching staff, and I'm the smallest part. I don't need this attention like someone who mentions that I like attention. I don't like attention because I played in one of the best leagues, and the other one probably played badminton,” he said.
Galaxy will pop champagne if they get top 8 spot
Ramovic credits his technical team and players
Image: Ashley Vlotman
