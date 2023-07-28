Maduka braced for tough season after Fifa transfer ban

Royal AM coach John Maduka admits it will be a challenging season for his side after they were slapped with a transfer ban by Fifa.
This after the Durban-based side couldn’t settle an R12m outstanding payment to striker Samir Nurkovic, whose contract was “unlawfully” terminated last year.
Thwihli Thwahla signed the Serbian striker as a free agent in July last year after he left Kaizer Chiefs. Royal then decided to terminate Nurkovic’s contract three months later, having given him a two-year deal.
And that has seen the club banned from making any transfers until they settle the debt, a week before the DStv Premiership season starts.
“Yes, somehow it does affect us because if you look at our team first, we checked where we had to reinforce and we tried to look out for those particular players,” Maduka explained to the media on Wednesday.
“But if this stays the way it is, which means we have to go with what we have. Yeah, it affects us, but at the same time, life goes on and we have to do what with whatever we have.”
What makes the situation more difficult is that Royal has already parted ways with a few players, Ricardo Nascimento, Lantshane Phalane, Tebogo Potsane and Tsepo Rikhotso and can’t replace them.
“If you have players that have left the team, especially those who were influential, it does become a challenge because you have to try to work even harder,” he said. “You can’t bring someone like Potsane, so you have to do with whatever you have. The good thing is that we have young exciting players from our development side, but they need time.
“We’ve to be patient with them, but we are looking forward to the season and it is going to be a difficult one because of the way it is.
“We just have to make sure that we work hard. Most of the players that were with us last season are still with us.
“And it is very important that we start the league well. If we start well, it will give us confidence going forward, but it is football, they know what we are capable of and we are looking forward to the upcoming season.”
Royal will start their campaign against AmaZulu on August 5 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Maduka braced for tough season after Fifa transfer ban
Coach to rely on thin squad over Nurkovic saga
Image: Veli Nhlapo
