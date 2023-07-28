×

Soccer

Sekhukhune's signing spree 'inspired by Pirates'

Truter wants club to loan out some of their new stars

28 July 2023 - 09:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Brandon Truter, coach of Sekhukhune United.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Having been mocked for “signing anything that walks”, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has reasoned that their rather controversial signing spree is aimed at emulating Orlando Pirates’ model of starting by loaning out those players before they finally get to be integrated with the team.  

Sekhukhune have already signed nine players ahead of the new season. Last term, Babina Noko signed more than 14 players. Babina Noko’s recent transfer dealings have raised eyebrows, with many questioning the logic in recruiting heavily in every window period.

Truter has since addressed this subject, saying they want to do like Pirates by loaning out players first before they link up with them to widen their pool for the future. Sekhukhune's new signings include Tiklas Thutlwa from Black Leopards, Kgothatso Mariba from Venda Football Academy and Thabang Mnyembane from Dondol Stars.

“We’ve signed a lot of young players ... players from lower divisions as well. If you look at the model of other teams, especially Pirates ... they signed [Monnapule] Saleng [from Free State Stars in July 2021] and loaned him out first [to Swallows for a season], before they called him back and the rest is history,'' Truter said on the sidelines of the DStv Premiership launch at MultiChoice City in Randburg on Wednesday.

"We are in the same line because we want to also do that ... we sign these players for the future but some of them excite me in terms of getting them into the squad this season already because we've lost a lot of players.”

Philani Zulu, Seth Parusnath, Rodrick Kabwe, Mzwanele Mahashe and Tshepo Mokhabi, among others, are some of the players Babina Noko have let go ahead of the start of the 2023/23 campaign, where they'll also be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"You don't want a big squad with a lot of unhappy players. Happy players will perform for you. At the moment we have a squad of 28 players and we still maintain as a club that we need to reinforce one or two positions, Truter answered when he was quizzed how many players he needed, given the fact that there is also the Confed Cup in the picture.

