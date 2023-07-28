Barker bids quartet farewell, welcomes new signings

Giving their transfer report card, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker wished former stars Junior Mendieta, Ibraheem Jabaar, Olwethu Makhanya and Sinethemba Mngomezulu well as they have left the club, and disclosed how he's replaced them.
"Obviously Mendieta has moved to Sundowns. He had one year left on his contract with us, so I think it was a good move and the right time for a player that has achieved a lot with our club. We are really grateful for him and what he has done for us,'' Barker said during the launch of the new DStv Premiership campaign at MultiChoice in Randburg on Wednesday.
"With Jabaar, as a young man who came to SA with dreams to play in Europe...we knew all along that's where he wanted to be and when he got his opportunity we didn't want to deny him that. As it stands, it's a loan deal [with Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva] until the end of the season with an option to purchase outright.''
The Stellies trainer added: "Makhanya, obviously again there was a lot of interest in him. When the Philadelphia Union came with a really good offer, we thought it's a great move for him. Mngomezulu to Richards Bay was more of a situation that he just wasn't too happy in Cape Town and wanted to be a bit closer to home ... he requested the move."
Barker concluded by indicating that he was pleased with how the side has replaced these players. "We've signed Ishmael Touré from Gallants, it's a big signing. He's a really good quality player with experience. He's a physically imposing central defender. We've also signed Thabo Maloisane from Maritzburg ... I believe he's a very underrated centre-back,'' the Stellies coach said.
"We are also going to announce another centre-back in a couple of days. We've also added Genino Palace, not exactly a type of player as Jabaar, but has some really good quality himself. Upfront, we've signed two foreign players we are waiting to announce once they get their papers sorted in a couple of days. We are happy with how we've managed to replace all these departed guys."
