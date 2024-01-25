“A lot of people misunderstand this sport as a lonely sport [as] it is only me when I step in there to fight, but behind the scenes I have a team, just like everybody else,” he said.
“My coach Morne Visser has been my coach for 11 years. He is the only coach I’ve had in this sport. And my teammates, I have a teammate who is going to the UFC soon. Especially now we have somebody who has proven to the world that, here is South Africa, we have the ability, we have the coaches and we have the team and the fight to compete with the best in the world.
“And not only compete, but win. This opens the door for many young fighters to go to the UFC. To get signed to the UFC, because it’s hard to get inside the UFC, especially if you are a country that’s not really recognised as a big fight country.”
UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in the world'
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Newly crowned United Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis stands by his comments that the South African government is the worst in the world.
Mixed martial arts star Du Plessis became the first South African to win a UFC title when he claimed victory over US star Sean Strickland at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada on Sunday.
In an interview, Du Plessis was asked about the South African government and responded by saying, “it is far ahead in being the worst government in the world” and “nobody can truly compete with them. We are exceptionally [bad] at being a government”.
On his arrival home on Thursday, where he was welcomed by scores of fans at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Du Plessis said he stood by his comments.
“I stand by what I said.
“I’m not a politician and that’s why I haven’t gone in a political direction. I’m a sports person. There are few people who will argue with me or who can argue with me if you go on facts.
“They are negative things, but we as South Africans don’t let negative things get us down and that’s why we do this well.
“We have negative situations we can’t ignore, but look at what it looks like outside here with the fans. That is what makes us one as South Africans. We concern ourselves about the positive things, not the negative things.
“They can try as hard as they want with negative things. They can try as hard as they like to get under our skin, but they won’t get it right.”
Du Plessis is confident his success will open the gates for South African fighters to break into UFC and has given credit to his team, including his coach of 11 years.
“A lot of people misunderstand this sport as a lonely sport [as] it is only me when I step in there to fight, but behind the scenes I have a team, just like everybody else,” he said.
“My coach Morne Visser has been my coach for 11 years. He is the only coach I’ve had in this sport. And my teammates, I have a teammate who is going to the UFC soon. Especially now we have somebody who has proven to the world that, here is South Africa, we have the ability, we have the coaches and we have the team and the fight to compete with the best in the world.
“And not only compete, but win. This opens the door for many young fighters to go to the UFC. To get signed to the UFC, because it’s hard to get inside the UFC, especially if you are a country that’s not really recognised as a big fight country.”
Nontshinga prepares to reclaim belt he lost to Curiel
Slim chance for SA boxers to qualify for Paris Olympics
Botha the man who went toe to toe against Tys
Tengimfene brushes off fears of Kuse vacating national belt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos