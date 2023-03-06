Coetzé, Corbett and Van Niekerk hit speed in Durban pool

“I’m happy — especially with the Olympic qualifying time [in the 100m breaststroke]. The other events didn’t go as well as I hoped, like the 50m breaststroke,” Van Niekerk said.

“I still managed to go 30.6 which is actually good considering I haven’t done any front-end speed. I need to keep in mind that we are in hard training.

“Now I know exactly where I am in the training so it’s just a matter of getting that last bit of fitness and the front-end speed going.”

Rebecca Meder showed her versatility by claiming her third and fourth titles of the weekend on Sunday, taking victory in the 400m freestyle in 4:17.93 (though she had swum a 4:16.32 in the heats) and the 100m freestyle in 55.67. Both were B qualifying times for the World Championships in Japan in July.

Erin Gallagher finished second in the 100m freestyle in 55.97. She went on to win the 50m butterfly in 26.87. Both times were B qualifying marks.

“To be going those times just before nationals is a big confidence booster for me,” Meder said.

“So it’s just a matter of training hard in the next five weeks, getting in some mileage and speed and getting in some power and then seeing what I can produce at nationals.”