Changes in kids' lives affect their mental health
Kids starting school are likely to have mental illness issues as they will experience new things
By Sibongile Mashaba - 23 January 2023 - 10:01
Change is good but it also impacts the mental health, not just of adults, but children’s as well.
With hundreds of thousands of children starting school over the past few weeks and pictures of children crying for their parents as they were left in school on their first day being circulated widely, experts warn about the effects of mental health on children due to changes happening in their lives...
Changes in kids' lives affect their mental health
Kids starting school are likely to have mental illness issues as they will experience new things
Change is good but it also impacts the mental health, not just of adults, but children’s as well.
With hundreds of thousands of children starting school over the past few weeks and pictures of children crying for their parents as they were left in school on their first day being circulated widely, experts warn about the effects of mental health on children due to changes happening in their lives...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos