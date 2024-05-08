World

Hong Kong court bans protest anthem 'Glory to Hong Kong'

By Jessie Pang - 08 May 2024 - 12:00
The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by China's Communist Party leaders.
The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by China's Communist Party leaders.
Image: Annabelle Chih/Getty Images

Hong Kong's appeal court on Wednesday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem named Glory to Hong Kong, overturning a lower court judgment last year that had rejected the government's bid citing free speech concerns.

The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by China's Communist Party leaders.

The case has implications for internet freedoms and the operations of firms including internet service providers and technology firms such as Google.

Reuters 

Hong Kong businesses shut shop as city struggles to revive post pandemic

When Jacky Yu, 48, opened his Japanese gift shop in Hong Kong more than a decade ago, the tourist and shopping district of Mong Kok was a bustling ...
News
1 week ago

Hong Kong issues new national security law bill with tougher jail terms

Hong Kong on Friday published its draft of a new national security law, a document some lawyers said broadened what could be considered sedition and ...
News
2 months ago

Japan Airlines counts losses from wrecked Tokyo plane

Japan Airlines on Thursday said it expected losses of more than $100m (R1.87bn) after one of its planes was destroyed when it collided with another ...
News
4 months ago

The ‘A-team’ lawyers representing South Africa at the world court against Israel

Here are details about the lawyers who will represent South Africa and commentary from the legal fraternity regarding their credentials.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

George building collapse leaves builders trapped
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women