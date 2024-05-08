Hong Kong's appeal court on Wednesday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem named Glory to Hong Kong, overturning a lower court judgment last year that had rejected the government's bid citing free speech concerns.
The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by China's Communist Party leaders.
The case has implications for internet freedoms and the operations of firms including internet service providers and technology firms such as Google.
Reuters
Hong Kong court bans protest anthem 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Image: Annabelle Chih/Getty Images
