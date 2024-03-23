×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Putin says concert attackers were fleeing to Ukraine when detained

By Guy Faulconbridge - 24 March 2024 - 10:53
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Image: SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the four men who attacked a concert near Moscow were heading towards Ukraine when they were detained, and that they hoped to cross the border.

Putin, addressing the nation, said that some people on the Ukrainian side had prepared to let them cross the border from Russia. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.

"They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," Putin said.

Putin cast the enemy as "international terrorism" and said that he was ready to work with any state which wanted to defeat it.

"All the perpetrators, organisers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished. Whoever they are, whoever is guiding them," Putin said. "We will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity, this strike against Russia, against our people."

He said March 24 would be a day of mourning.

Reuters

Russia arrests four suspected gunmen as toll from concert massacre climbs

Russia said on Saturday it had arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage that killed 143 people in a ...
News
9 hours ago

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured when five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at people at a ...
News
1 day ago

Russia says pope's appeal on Ukraine war is to the West

Russia said Pope Francis's call for talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine was a request to Kyiv's Western allies to abandon their ambition to ...
News
1 week ago

Putin gifts North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limousine

Vladimir Putin gave Kim Jong Un a luxury Russian Aurus limousine as a gift because the North Korean leader liked the car when the Russian president ...
News
1 month ago

Putin says Russia is working to free hostages in Gaza conflict

President Vladimir Putin told leaders of Russia's Jewish community on Wednesday that Moscow had achieved "specific results" in diplomatic efforts to ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court