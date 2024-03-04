Russia's Pacific fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov entered the Qatari port of Hamad where it will take part in the Dimdex-2024 defence exhibition, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the fleet's press service.
"A welcoming ceremony for the Russian warship took place at the pier in which representatives of the Russian embassy in Qatar and officers of the naval forces of the host country took part," the agency cited the press service as saying.
The destroyer, which in January conducted an anti-submarine exercise in the South China Sea, has been on "a long-distance voyage" since January 22, Russian agencies reported.
The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference will take place from March 4 to6, according to the exhibition's website.
Reuters
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defence exhibition, Interfax reports
Image: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES/ File photo
