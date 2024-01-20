×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

British PM Sunak confronted by voter over state of health service

By Andrew MacAskill - 20 January 2024 - 10:26
The NHS, which provides healthcare free at the point of use, has faced months of industrial action by nurses, doctors and ambulance staff over the last year. This has made it harder for the NHS to recover from the Covid pandemic.
The NHS, which provides healthcare free at the point of use, has faced months of industrial action by nurses, doctors and ambulance staff over the last year. This has made it harder for the NHS to recover from the Covid pandemic.
Image: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was confronted on Friday by a woman angry over conditions in the state-funded National Health Service, where long waiting lists for treatment have been exacerbated by months of strikes by healthcare workers.

Sunak, who made cutting waiting lists one of his top five priorities last year, blamed the industrial action for the long waiting times, and said the backlog for treatment fell during October and November when there were no strikes.

The woman in Winchester in southern England told Sunak he had the power to stop the strikes, and complained her daughter had waited for seven hours to get treatment.

"You could make it all go back to how it used to be," she said.

Sunak - and others around the pair - laughed at that answer. A member of his team then appeared to try to move him but the pair continued speaking briefly before shaking hands.

The NHS, which provides healthcare free at the point of use, has faced months of industrial action by nurses, doctors and ambulance staff over the last year. This has made it harder for the NHS to recover from the Covid pandemic.

Earlier this month, junior doctors staged a six-day walkout over pay, the longest strike in the NHS's history.

A national election is expected in the second half of this year, with polls showing Sunak's Conservatives trailing the opposition Labour Party by around 20 percentage points.

Wes Streeting, Labour's health spokesman, said Sunak's response to the voter showed he had "no idea of the misery" faced by patients.

"When patients try to tell him, he laughs in their faces," he said. "When Sunak asks for their vote later this year, he will get a taste of his own medicine."

Reuters

Biden says Netanyahu not opposed to all two-state solutions for Palestinians

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu about possible solutions for creation of an independent ...
News
5 hours ago

Heritage agency supported by arts department seeks appeal to prevent sale of Madiba’s personal belongings

The dust has not settled in a legal battle over former president Nelson Mandela’s belongings between his daughter Makaziwe Mandela and the South ...
News
1 day ago

Weakened UK PM Sunak survives Conservative asylum law rebellion

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defeated a Conservative rebellion on Wednesday over his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, winning a costly ...
News
2 days ago

Trump-linked stocks jump after former president's emphatic win in Iowa Republican contest

Shares of Digital World Acquisition , the blank check firm set to take former US President Donald Trump's social media platform public, rose on ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2023 Matric results announcement
WATCH | South Africans share their messages of support ahead of Bafana Bafana's ...