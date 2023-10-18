Same-sex marriage: LGBTQ+ Indians vow to fight on after setback

LGBTQ+ Indians pledged on Tuesday to keep fighting for marriage equality after the Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex weddings, but said they feared a long wait due to the government's opposition to gay unions.

A five-judge bench left the contentious issue to parliament to decide, dashing the hopes of millions of LGBTQ+ people in the world's most populous country, five years after the court finally scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

It also ruled that same-sex couples did not have the right to adopt children.

“We may stumble on the march to equality, but we will continue to march forward,” said Saattvic, who goes by one name, a gay Indian man living with his partner in Vancouver, Canada.

Calling the court's decision “disappointing”, Saattvic said it had vindicated his move from India to a country where same-sex marriage is allowed.

“I feel sad that my own country will not yet have me as I am, and will not treat me as an equal ... I hope that changes soon,” said Saattvic, one of more than a dozen petitioners in the case.

He and his partner want to marry in a typical big Indian wedding back home with friends and family.

The court accepted the government's offer to set up a panel to consider granting certain non-marital rights to same-sex couples on access to services and facilities such as joint accounts in banks and pensions, from which they are currently barred.

But Philip C. Philip, a Delhi-based LGBTQ+ rights activist, said that without clarity about who would sit on the panel — or a timeline for the parliament to frame a law — the offer was “completely hollow”.

There was no immediate response from the government to the court ruling but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party administration had opposed petitions to the court on the issue, saying same-sex marriage is not “comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children”.