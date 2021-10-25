London expands vehicle levy to improve air quality

London on Monday widened the area motorists in which older and more polluting cars will have to pay £12.50 (about R255) to drive as part of efforts to improve air quality.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone is operational in the city centre and will now apply up to the North and South Circular roads, stretching to Tottenham in the north and Brixton in the south.

The charge affects petrol cars that do not meet at least Euro 4 standard which became mandatory in 2005, and diesel cars not at Euro 6 levels or higher, in place since September 2015.

A £15 (about R306) congestion charge in central London also applies between 7am and 10pm BST, although exemptions apply.

Cities and nations around the world have plans to ban, restrict or impose levies on combustion engine-powered vehicles to cut pollution.

Electric cars with better single-charge ranges and government incentives are also shifting demand.