Sanef celebrates first graduation of financial journalism fellowship

Financial journalism serves as a watchdog, holding institutions accountable and ensuring transparency in economic affairs, chairperson of South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) Sbu Ngalwa said on Monday.
He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Sanef financial journalism fellowship.
Ngalwa said financial journalism was also the cornerstone of a well-informed public, enabling citizens to make informed decisions and participate actively in the democratic process, particularly the elections.
“In today's world, where economic intricacies often shape the course of nations, the need for accurate, insightful, and incisive financial journalism has never been more paramount.”
Ngalwa said Sanef, in its efforts to address insufficient skills in the financial journalism sector, launched the fellowship, sponsored by Deloitte SA and administered by the Wits Centre for Journalism.
“We believe that this fellowship represents a beacon of hope for mid-career journalists seeking to deepen their understanding of complex financial matters.”
Ngalwa said over six months, the first cohort of fellows underwent specialised training, engaging with both local financial experts and journalism stalwarts.
‘This immersive experience has not only enhanced their skills but also expanded their networks, empowering them to produce in-depth stories and accurate economic news,” he said.
As guardians of truth and transparency, journalists bore the immense responsibility of holding institutions accountable, especially in the realm of finance where decisions could have far-reaching implications on the lives of citizens.
Ngalwa said the fellowship addressed the pressing need for upskilling journalists with experience in navigating intricate financial and regulatory landscapes.
“As the dynamics of our economy evolve, so too must our journalists be equipped to decipher and report on these complexities accurately. The fellowship serves as a catalyst for this transformation, empowering journalists to delve deeper and uncover the truth behind financial decisions.”
Sanef celebrates first graduation of financial journalism fellowship
Image: Sanef
