ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is on Sunday addressing the disciplinary case of former ANC president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma has been charged with misconduct for publicly stating he intends to vote for the rival MK Party. He is also on the MK Party’s list of parliamentary candidates.
The Sunday Times reported Zuma's highly anticipated disciplinary hearing was postponed on Saturday until after the elections amid fears in Luthuli House it could spark violent clashes.
WATCH LIVE | ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula discusses Jacob Zuma disciplinary case
