Joburg EMS says M1 tunnel fire under control

City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) says the M1 underground tunnel fire is under control.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire was reported in the early hours of Wednesday along the M1 north double-decker section, affecting cables belonging to City Power.
Residents of Braamfontein, the CBD and Parktown are without electricity. It is not yet clear when their power will be restored but City Power teams were on site.
Environmental infrastructure and service delivery MMC Jack Skwaila said the fire stretched about 500m.
“Our guys are here, EMS are extinguishing the fire. Once they have done that they can issue the certificate for our guys to walk in the tunnel and assess the damage. But it will take 24 hours for them to be able to assess,” Skwaila told Newzroom Afrika.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The Johannesburg Roads Agency said the M1 north and southbound were closed between the Empire and Crown interchange. Motorists travelling southbound were advised to use the Jan Smuts or Empire off-ramp and enter the M1 southbound at Carr Street.
Those travelling northbound from Ormonde were advised to follow the M2 City east road signs and exit at Joe Slovo to enter the M1 at Killarney.
Motorists approaching from the east along the M2 wanting to travel towards Sandton should also use the Joe Slovo Drive exit.
