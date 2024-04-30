IN PICS | NGOs march to Gauteng health department demanding prioritisation of cancer treatment

The Cancer Alliance, Section27 and Treatment Action Campaign on Tuesday marched to the Gauteng health department offices demanding it spend the R784m set aside by the Gauteng treasury to outsource radiation oncology services for more than 3,000 patients on the backlog list.
The NGOs said the department previously blamed funding and a lack of resources for the huge backlog in treatment but has failed to take action after the funding allocation from treasury in March 2023.
“Some patients have passed on while waiting for the department to act,” the NGOs said.
Despite the availability of funds, the department has failed to provide life-saving treatment to cancer patients for more than a year.
“We demand immediate action to provide radiation oncology services in the province by outsourcing the services as per its undertaking while it waits for procured equipment. We further demand the department provide us with an update regarding the progress made on the tender under consideration referenced in a press statement released on February 1.”
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
According to the NGOs, problems in Gauteng's oncology services date from 2020 with hospitals such as Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) experiencing severe strain.
“In 2020, CMJAH had seven operational radiation oncology machines but today it operates with only two while serving about 2,000 new patients annually. To help relieve the funding pressure we successfully negotiated with Gauteng treasury to allocate funding to the department to procure equipment and outsource care for those on the backlog list. Despite this resource allocation, patients on the backlog list are not receiving the care they need,” said the NGOs.
“The longer these funds remain unused, the more cancer patients lose their lives. The department must fulfil its constitutional duty of providing access to cancer treatment for these patients.”
