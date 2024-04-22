×

South Africa

Two cops among 8 ‘blue light gang’ suspects arrested for ‘extorting R200k’

22 April 2024 - 09:12
The arrested suspects are believed to be one of the groups terrorising communities in the Free State and North West. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Eight suspects, including two police officers, are expected to appear in the Viljoenskroon magistrate's court on Monday for alleged kidnapping and extortion.

They were arrested for a “blue light gang” attack on March 1 last year on the R30 between Vierfontein and Bothaville. The suspects, who allegedly posed as police officers, are accused of accosting the victim and his friend.

The two were threatened with arrest and violence and forced to co-operate.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the suspects allegedly kidnapped and coerced the victim to send about R200,000 electronically to different bank accounts.

Kareli said the suspects, aged between 33 and 53, were arrested on Friday as they were about to enter the Wolmaranstad court. 

“Two vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the crimes were seized. The arrested suspects are believed to be one of the groups terrorising communities in the Free State and North West using the same modus operandi,” said Kareli.

More charges may be added as investigations continue.

