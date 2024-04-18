×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

By TIMESLIVE - 18 April 2024 - 11:10

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Thursday at the high court in Pretoria.

Back on the stand on Wednesday, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other. Data from cellphones confiscated from murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.

Cops link Meyiwa accused through their cellphones

The state has established that there was substantial communication between the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Meyiwa trial: cross-examination of ballistic expert delayed for a month

The Pretoria high court has postponed to  May 20 the cross-examination of a ballistic expert whose evidence links a gun to the murder of soccer star ...
'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears

Pictures of a firearm, a murder article and a lawyer's phone number were among the data extracted from the accused's cellphones.
