WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Thursday at the high court in Pretoria.
Back on the stand on Wednesday, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other. Data from cellphones confiscated from murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.
