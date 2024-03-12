The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has reached an agreement with the University of Pretoria, ending a wage strike by workers.
Workers are expected to return to their jobs on Tuesday.
They had been on strike since February 15 demanding a 7% wage increase. The institution was offering a 4% pay hike.
“They have settled on an across-the-board basic salary increase of 5.1% and a one-off payment of R1,200,” the university's spokesperson Sashlin Girraj said.
Girraj said it was imperative to continue to avoid further strain on already limited resources.
“While celebrating this positive outcome, the university underscores its unwavering commitment to financial sustainability amid prevailing economic challenges and constraints faced by the sector and the institution.”
According to the union, the agreement was signed on Monday. The parties also agreed on how to effect the ‘no work, no pay policy’. “60% will be deducted from vacation leave and the remaining 40% will be deducted from salary over a period of three months effective from March.”
TimesLIVE
Wage strike by workers at University of Pretoria ends after agreement reached
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has reached an agreement with the University of Pretoria, ending a wage strike by workers.
Workers are expected to return to their jobs on Tuesday.
They had been on strike since February 15 demanding a 7% wage increase. The institution was offering a 4% pay hike.
“They have settled on an across-the-board basic salary increase of 5.1% and a one-off payment of R1,200,” the university's spokesperson Sashlin Girraj said.
Girraj said it was imperative to continue to avoid further strain on already limited resources.
“While celebrating this positive outcome, the university underscores its unwavering commitment to financial sustainability amid prevailing economic challenges and constraints faced by the sector and the institution.”
According to the union, the agreement was signed on Monday. The parties also agreed on how to effect the ‘no work, no pay policy’. “60% will be deducted from vacation leave and the remaining 40% will be deducted from salary over a period of three months effective from March.”
TimesLIVE
13 arrested in eThekwini municipality strike in court for public violence
Gloves off as big guns arrest 'treasonous' striking eThekwini workers
13 municipal workers arrested after violent eThekwini strikes
eThekwini municipality gets interdict to stop workers causing 'mayhem'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos