Mpumalanga police on Friday said they were probing the death of a 65-year-old woman who was allegedly mauled by dogs at her employer's residence.
The incident occurred last Saturday.
Police named the victim as Tryphina Elizabeth Mngomezulu.
Spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said preliminary investigations suggested Mngomezulu was attacked by about six dogs when her employer was not at home.
“According to information, the police and emergency services personnel in Secunda received a call about the incident from the woman's employer. It was during this time when the emergency team arrived at the scene and declared Mngomezulu [dead],” said Mdhluli.
“An inquest case is being investigated by a team of experts under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga. The team has so far made progress in the investigation, one being the confiscation of CCTV footage.”
The dogs have been put down.
Police said there were rumours and allegations about their investigation. They called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
“There is no way we can allow a situation to be influenced and misdirected from the truth, hence the need for an investigation. The investigation should be objective so the truth of what transpired is made known,” said Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.
“We plead with the family and members of the public to allow space for the investigation team to do their work diligently and not compromise the integrity of this investigation.”
Secunda domestic worker dies after being mauled by dogs
Investigation indicates woman was killed by animals while at work
