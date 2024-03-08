The Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Friday denied bail to a 43-year-old policewoman accused of killing her husband.
Sgt Kate Lindiwe Hlongwane, 43, from the Dube police station in Winterveld, allegedly shot Russel Hlongwane several times with her service pistol at their home in Soshanguve on January 28.
A neighbour who heard the gunshots went to the yard and found the victim lying wounded on the ground. He took the wounded man to Akasia Hospital where he died a few hours later.
The policewoman was arrested by police the same day and the case was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation and handling of the case.
“In court Hlongwane denied intentionally killing her husband. Instead, she said the gun went off while wrestling for it with the husband,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Hlongwane asked the court to release her on bail because she was the primary caregiver for her three minor children.
“However, the prosecutor advocate Tumelo Letaoana opposed her release on bail, arguing Hlongwane had disqualified herself from the responsibility of taking care of her children, as they were now being taken care of by the family of the deceased.
The case was postponed until April 29 for further investigations.
TimesLIVE
Bail denied for policewoman accused of fatally shooting husband
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
The Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Friday denied bail to a 43-year-old policewoman accused of killing her husband.
Sgt Kate Lindiwe Hlongwane, 43, from the Dube police station in Winterveld, allegedly shot Russel Hlongwane several times with her service pistol at their home in Soshanguve on January 28.
A neighbour who heard the gunshots went to the yard and found the victim lying wounded on the ground. He took the wounded man to Akasia Hospital where he died a few hours later.
The policewoman was arrested by police the same day and the case was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation and handling of the case.
“In court Hlongwane denied intentionally killing her husband. Instead, she said the gun went off while wrestling for it with the husband,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Hlongwane asked the court to release her on bail because she was the primary caregiver for her three minor children.
“However, the prosecutor advocate Tumelo Letaoana opposed her release on bail, arguing Hlongwane had disqualified herself from the responsibility of taking care of her children, as they were now being taken care of by the family of the deceased.
The case was postponed until April 29 for further investigations.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos