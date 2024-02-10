.
The EFF are launching their party manifesto at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of the general elections this year.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | EFF launches manifesto in Durban ahead of national elections
.
The EFF are launching their party manifesto at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of the general elections this year.
TimesLIVE
EFF MPs to stay away from Sona after failed court bid to lift suspensions
‘It must end this year’: Malema says Vodacom should make an offer and end 16-year ‘Please Call Me’ battle
'Zuma never banned us from going to parliament', Malema fumes ahead of Sona
AG says claims it delayed tabling of Ekurhuleni annual report misleading
EFF fuming over high court ruling preventing suspended MPs from attending Sona
‘South Africans aren’t xenophobic’: Malema encourages Ghanaians to study, work in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos