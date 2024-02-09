×

WATCH LIVE | Accused 2 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, continues his testimony

By TimesLIVE - 09 February 2024 - 12:38

Courtesy of SABC

Accused No 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, is continuing his testimony in the trial-within-a-trial in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

He was arrested in 2020 for a separate murder case.

Ntanzi denied confessing to killing Meyiwa, who was a Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

TimesLIVE

'Photos prove I was pressurised' - Meyiwa accused

One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial told the court on Wednesday that pictures submitted by the state as evidence proves that he was ...
News
1 day ago

Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has told the Pretoria high court that questions in the pro ...
News
3 days ago

'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa

An accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial alleges plastic-bag torture was used to force him to sign a pre-written confession, which was false as he knew ...
News
4 days ago

Related articles

