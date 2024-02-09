WATCH LIVE | Accused 2 in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, continues his testimony

Accused No 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, is continuing his testimony in the trial-within-a-trial in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
He was arrested in 2020 for a separate murder case.
Ntanzi denied confessing to killing Meyiwa, who was a Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.
TimesLIVE
'Photos prove I was pressurised' - Meyiwa accused
Muzi Sibiya says questions on pro forma document were 'never asked'
'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa
