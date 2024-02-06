×

WATCH LIVE | Commission of inquiry into Usindiso building fire continues

By TImesLIVE - 06 February 2024 - 11:20

The commission of inquiry into the fire at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD in August last year continues on Tuesday.

The commission, chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, is hearing testimony from witnesses and survivors of the fire in which 77 people died and many were left destitute.

On Monday, a former resident of the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD, Ben Khumalo, on Monday told the commission of inquiry into the deadly fire on August 31 after he lost his girlfriend in the darkness hers was the first body brought out of the building.

Usindiso fire survivors at Lindela Repatriation Centre might stay for months before release

A witness held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre after the fire in the Usindiso building told the commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Sisi ...
3 days ago

LISTEN | 'The city knew about that building', witness tells Usindiso commission

A former resident of the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD, Ben Khumalo, on Monday told the commission of inquiry into the deadly fire on ...
16 hours ago

LISTEN | Woman says daughter died after refusing to jump out of window to escape Usindiso building inferno

Busisiwe Mhlebi, from the Eastern Cape, sobbed on Wednesday as she told the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire about waking up ...
5 days ago

