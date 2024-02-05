Cape Town as best-run municipality is a myth, says Gayton McKenzie

“They can’t privatise security, they can’t put solar panels on their roof, they can’t send their children to private schools when our schooling system fails. So the biggest beneficiaries of a government that works for the people, that spends every cent of public money on fixing schools, hiring teachers, ensuring proper police personnel, ensuring that our water infrastructure is looked after and rolling out stable electricity — are poorer South Africans.”
Steenhuisen said since Helen Zille's two terms in office were up in May 2019, Premier Alan Winde has carried the torch, adding that Cape Town has won rankings as the top performing metro in the country.
“Just last year in the Western Cape under the DA, we have created over 300,000 new jobs. That is a promise kept. We have not just talked about it, we have delivered it. This is what happens when you put in place a government that has a track record of delivery.”
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has vowed to expose the “lies” behind the DA’s purported “better governance” claims in the Western Cape.
He says the party has misled the country about delivering better services, claiming that they only take care of the affluent urban areas of the province and neglect the poorer communities.
“People don’t have water and no electricity, this is not right. There is water and sewage running in the streets of Stellenbosch. But there is everything by the white areas.”
During the campaign trail, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the Western Cape has seen over a decade of good governance since the DA was elected to government in 2009.
He said the DA has good, clean, accountable government that delivers for all South Africans, citing that the biggest beneficiaries of this government are poor South Africans.
McKenzie says there is no truth to the claim that Cape Town is the best-run municipality.
“I want to show you how the people live in Philippi and Samora Machel. There are toilets on the side of the road that the whole community is expected to share. There are heaps of dirt piled up next to the toilets, they don’t collect rubbish. These are people, they are not dogs, and they are expected to live like this.”
He said the DA only cares about those who live in the suburbs and leave the rest to live in squalor.
“The DA is playing. We are going to remove you from power,” he warned.
