A North West man who killed his wife after suspecting her of infidelity has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Tlhabane magistrate’s court sentenced Sithandile Ndlobothi, 36, on Thursday after his conviction for murdering his wife on January 14 last year at Phase 1 Freedom Park near Rustenburg.
“Evidence revealed that the accused suspected his wife, Subenathi Nqalekane, of infidelity,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
Ndlobothi was awakened by the cries of their baby and he went to put the baby to sleep. He then realised his wife was not in the house and went looking for her.
He was later called by neighbours who told him she had returned. Ndlobothi then assaulted Ngalekane with his hands and a stick and also kicked her while she remained helpless.
“He stopped momentarily while she confessed that she went to visit a man she was having an affair with. The beating continued thereafter, with onlookers and his brother-in-law pleading with him to stop.”
Ngalekane was taken to a nearby medical facility where she succumbed to her injuries.
Ndlobothi pleaded guilty. In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Sangweni Zimema said domestic violence was a pandemic which the courts needed to act on vigorously.
Magistrate Segakweng Moeng said there was a need for a clear message to be sent by the courts.
North West director of public prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari praised Zimema, Sgt Motsheoa Segopolo and other role players who ensured that the perpetrator was brought to book.
Life in jail for North West man who killed his unfaithful wife
