WATCH | Brig. Gininda to be cross-examined on assassination allegations in Senzo Meyiwa trial

By Staff Reporter - 23 January 2024 - 09:55

The cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda continues at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Five men, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, are on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder.

On Monday, Gininda told the court that evidence obtained under oath shows the fatal shooting of the soccer star was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery.

He said Ntuli was the driver of the silver-grey Polo used on the night, while his co-accused Mthokoziseni Maphisa was on the lookout.

The lead investigator made these revelations at the resumption of the trial within a trial set to determine the admissibility of the confessions made by Sibiya and Ntanzi.

10: 40 - Court adjourns until Gininda arrives

Judge Mokgoathleng has requested to be called in when Gininda arrives in court.

10:10 - Court proceedings begin

The court proceedings resumes with state lawyer, Advocate Baloyi saying that there is a dispute between the defence and the state regarding the order that was made by the court on Monday regarding documents that were to be perused.

Judge Mokgoathleng says the accused are not entitled to those documents. Defence lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu asks why the state is not willing to give them  the contents.

"They must be read by you as the defnce in this court. No copies can be made," Judge Mokgoathleng responded.

