WATCH | Brig. Gininda to be cross-examined on assassination allegations in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda continues at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Five men, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, are on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder.

On Monday, Gininda told the court that evidence obtained under oath shows the fatal shooting of the soccer star was a “contractual assassination” and not a botched robbery.

He said Ntuli was the driver of the silver-grey Polo used on the night, while his co-accused Mthokoziseni Maphisa was on the lookout.

The lead investigator made these revelations at the resumption of the trial within a trial set to determine the admissibility of the confessions made by Sibiya and Ntanzi.