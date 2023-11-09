The Hawks have arrested a third suspect in connection with the Phala Phala farm theft.
The three suspects are alleged to have stolen $580,000 (about R10.7m) stashed in sofas from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, in 2020.
On Tuesday, two Namibian nationals – Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph – appeared in the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court and were charged with conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to steal, housebreaking, theft and money laundering.
Joseph was a domestic worker at the farm at the time of the incident and is alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime.
NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said there's a possibility of more suspects being arrested in connection with the crime.
“It will depend on the investigations ... there is a possibility that we can have four or five suspects in total, we cannot give full details because the investigations are still on-going,” she said on Thursday.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.
Third suspect arrested in connection with Phala Phala farm theft
More arrests on the cards – NPA
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
