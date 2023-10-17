KZN families evacuated as houses submerged after heavy rain

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams continue to evacuate families and respond to infrastructure damages after a number of homes were submerged after heavy rain which started on Sunday.

Provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said preliminary reports indicate that in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality, in the Harry Gwala district in the southwest of the province, two houses were destroyed due to heavy rains, while another two were damaged.

No injuries nor fatalities were reported, said Mngadi.

He said the disaster management team acted promptly to provide immediate relief, and the affected families chose alternative accommodation with relatives.

Mngadi said in the eThekwini Metro, two houses in KwaMashu were submerged in water, and another in Molweni, in the city's western parts, was damaged by a fallen tree.

“Several roads have been damaged closed to ensure safety; part of the Huletts Bridge collapsed on Old South Coast Road. A boundary wall of Botanic Gardens on John Zikhali Road in Morningside collapsed, resulting in parts of the road becoming unstable. The road is deemed unsafe. Additionally, several roads in eThekwini experienced waterlogging, but they remain passable,” said Mngadi.