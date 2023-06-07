×

South Africa

Water pressure fault resolved at Helen Joseph Hospital

By TimesLIVE - 07 June 2023 - 09:15
Water pressure at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg increased immediately after a main valve was closed. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Water supply at Helen Joseph Hospital has drastically improved after the Johannesburg facility experienced low water pressure since the weekend which affected the emergency department, intensive care unit and some wards.

The provincial government and Johannesburg Water said the water level at the hospital reservoir was at 80% on Tuesday afternoon and was expected to reach 100% overnight.

This after technicians from the department of infrastructure development, Johannesburg Water and the hospital's facility management unit identified the cause of the low water pressure.

“An open valve within the ring feed of the hospital had to be closed as it was creating negative pressure, meaning water was no longer being pushed into the hospital network. This resulted in the low pressure to the hospital tanks. The water pressure increased immediately after the main valve was closed.”

A truck from Johannesburg Water will continue to be stationed on site as a precautionary measure while the situation is being monitored. 

