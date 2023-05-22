×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Gang robs jewellery store at Durban mall

By LWAZI HLANGU - 22 May 2023 - 14:19
Ten men robbed a jewellery store at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall on Sunday evening. File pic
Ten men robbed a jewellery store at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall on Sunday evening. File pic
Image: 123RF

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least 10 armed men who robbed a jewellery store at The Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the men stormed the store at the Westville-based mall and made off with items worth an undisclosed value.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media platforms. 

“It is alleged that at least 10 suspects stormed into a store just before 6pm on Sunday and ordered the staff to the kitchen after showing them a gun. 

“The suspects allegedly smashed the glass counter and shelves to gain access to the jewellery,” said Netshiunda.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people