LIVE BLOG | SENZO MEYIWA MURDER TRIAL

It's day 3 of Mthokozisi Thwala’s testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which is currently underway in the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria. Thwala’s been testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial since Tuesday. He was with the late goalkeeper when he was shot and killed in an alleged botched house robbery at singer Kelly Khumalo’s childhood home in October 2014. Khumalo was Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time.

The trial is expected to run from May 2 to May 26 and to reconvene again from June 5 to June 15.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has just arrived in the courtroom. The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is now underway. - Jeanette Chabalala

10:25 - Mthokozisi Thwala is currently on the stand. This is his third day on the hot seat. On Wednesday he told the Pretoria high court that he was assaulted by cops in January 2019. Thwala was allegedly taken by police from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg under the pretense that he was going to point out suspects arrested in connection with Meyiwa's murder. - Jeanette Chabalala

10:29 - Thwala tells the court that he opened a case against the cops that allegedly tortured him. The case was referred to IPID. He adds that its been four years already and he hasn't received any feedback about the case. - Jeanette Chabalala

10:38 - State advocate Baloyi has requested to hand over some documents to the court. He now goes through the documents with Thwala. He asks if there was any blood sample taken from Thwala. Thwala says he doesn't remember - Jeanette Chabalala

10:41 - Adv Baloyi asks Thwala to tell the court about a Netflix documentary. He says he was approched by Mzilikazi, who was part of the team. "He said he wanted to meet with me and we were chatting via WhatsApp but I was refusing," Thwala says. - Jeanette Chabalala

10:43 - Thwala: I then refused [ to meet with Mzilikazi]. Thereafter I was approached by a lady. She came to my home. Thwala says this happened two years ago. He adds that the lady came visited him at his home to explain that the documentary was about Senzo Meyiwa - Jeanette Chabalala

10:46 - Thwala says he explained his reasons for refusing to be part of the documentary. "She then said that would be hurtful because there are people who had already agreed to do the documentary [including] Senzo's relatives. All those people mentioned my name and the relationship I had with Senzo." Thwala says after thinking about it, he still refused to do the documentary. - Jeanette Chabalala

10:48 - Thwala mentions that another woman approached him and even met his family. The woman explained why it was important for Thwala to be part of the documentary. Still, he refused. - Jeanette Chabalala

Thwala says the reasons he was given were not valid enough for him to be part of the Netflix documentary. - Jeanette Chabalala

Thwala says the documentary team asked him for pictures of him with Senzo and even offered to pay. - Jeanette Chabalala

11:00 - Advocate Baloyi now takes Thwala back to the scene of the incident. He then asks him to look at a photo. - Jeanette Chabalala

Baloyi asks Thwala to explain how everyone who was in the house where Meyiwa was shot and killed, were sitting before the incident.

11:10 - State advocate Baloyi asks Thwala if he also bought alcohol when they went to Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Thwala: Yes. Baloyi: What were you drinking? Thwala: Hunters Gold - Jeanette Chabalala

Court adjourns for a tea break