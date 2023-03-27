×

South Africa

State urged to consider grants for poor workers

27 March 2023 - 07:28

Activists and researchers are calling for the government to look into extending social grants to poor working people. 

They believe that if SA wants to fight poverty, the social grants should be extended to people who are barely surviving on their salaries. ..

