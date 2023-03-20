×

South Africa

Two bodies recovered, two rescued on Western Cape mountains

By TIMESLIVE - 20 March 2023 - 15:55
Rescuers air-lifted an injured paraglider off Lion's Head at the weekend, after a series of incidents on the Western Cape mountains, where two hikers' bodies were also discovered.
Image: Wilderness Search and Rescue

Two bodies were recovered at the weekend in separate incidents on mountains in the Western Cape.

The body of a missing 82-year-old hiker was recovered in the Helderberg Nature Reserve in Somerset West on Saturday evening, and an unidentified body was recovered near the top of Du Toitskloof Pass near Wellington on Sunday morning, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).

In the second incident, a rescue team stretchered the body down a series of steep waterfalls using a technical rope system.

WSAR also rescued two injured people in other incidents at the weekend.

An injured pilot was rescued off Lion’s Head after his paraglider crashed below a jump site. A 30-year-old foreign national hiker was also rescued off Table Mountain after losing his way on Sunday night.

“According to the 30-year-old hiker, he had started up India Venster and intended descending Platteklip Gorge,” WSAR said in a statement. “He decided to call for help after sunset when it was unsafe to proceed. He did not have a torch.

“Teams were transported to the top of Table Mountain in the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. They quickly hiked to his location and walked him back to the upper cableway station. He was brought down the mountain in the cable car.”

TimesLIVE

