Two bodies were recovered at the weekend in separate incidents on mountains in the Western Cape.
The body of a missing 82-year-old hiker was recovered in the Helderberg Nature Reserve in Somerset West on Saturday evening, and an unidentified body was recovered near the top of Du Toitskloof Pass near Wellington on Sunday morning, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).
In the second incident, a rescue team stretchered the body down a series of steep waterfalls using a technical rope system.
WSAR also rescued two injured people in other incidents at the weekend.
An injured pilot was rescued off Lion’s Head after his paraglider crashed below a jump site. A 30-year-old foreign national hiker was also rescued off Table Mountain after losing his way on Sunday night.
“According to the 30-year-old hiker, he had started up India Venster and intended descending Platteklip Gorge,” WSAR said in a statement. “He decided to call for help after sunset when it was unsafe to proceed. He did not have a torch.
“Teams were transported to the top of Table Mountain in the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. They quickly hiked to his location and walked him back to the upper cableway station. He was brought down the mountain in the cable car.”
TimesLIVE
Two bodies recovered, two rescued on Western Cape mountains
Image: Wilderness Search and Rescue
Two bodies were recovered at the weekend in separate incidents on mountains in the Western Cape.
The body of a missing 82-year-old hiker was recovered in the Helderberg Nature Reserve in Somerset West on Saturday evening, and an unidentified body was recovered near the top of Du Toitskloof Pass near Wellington on Sunday morning, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).
In the second incident, a rescue team stretchered the body down a series of steep waterfalls using a technical rope system.
WSAR also rescued two injured people in other incidents at the weekend.
An injured pilot was rescued off Lion’s Head after his paraglider crashed below a jump site. A 30-year-old foreign national hiker was also rescued off Table Mountain after losing his way on Sunday night.
“According to the 30-year-old hiker, he had started up India Venster and intended descending Platteklip Gorge,” WSAR said in a statement. “He decided to call for help after sunset when it was unsafe to proceed. He did not have a torch.
“Teams were transported to the top of Table Mountain in the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. They quickly hiked to his location and walked him back to the upper cableway station. He was brought down the mountain in the cable car.”
TimesLIVE
Injured hiker, whose fall was cushioned by her backpack, lifted from Table Mountain
More than 10,000 cases for Western Cape emergency services over long weekend
Missing hiker found dead on Table Mountain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos