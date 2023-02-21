×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

DUT lectures resume after 'political student organisation' disrupts lectures

By Lwazi Hlangu - 21 February 2023 - 13:49
Lectures at Durban University of Technology resumed on Tuesday after the commencement of the 2023 academic programme was disrupted by protest action on Monday. File photo.
Lectures at Durban University of Technology resumed on Tuesday after the commencement of the 2023 academic programme was disrupted by protest action on Monday. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A “political student organisation” was responsible for the disruption of lectures at Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Monday.  

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said on Tuesday the protest action, which disrupted the start of the 2023 academic programme, was not sanctioned by the student representative council (SRC).  

“Instead, the protest action was planned by members of a political student organisation. We received reports of intimidation of many students, including those who were dropped off by their parents and guardians, who were threatened and prevented from entering our campuses. So this affected the start of the academic programme,” he said. 

Khan said the protesters’ grievances related to registration, accommodation and financial aid.  

DUT management and the SRC held a special meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss grievances, including the residential allocation of both first-time entering students (FTENs) and returning students.  

DUT denies biting off more than it can chew when it comes to new placements

The Durban University of Technology has refuted claims that it made more placement offers for new students than it had space for.
News
2 weeks ago

Family of slain DUT student go after security company and university

The family of slain Durban University of Technology student Mlungisi Madonsela will have to adjust their claims if they want to sue the university ...
News
1 month ago

“Given the progress made regarding the number of registered students, payments made by NSFAS and the allocation of students in the residences, management and the SRC are satisfied with the current progress of registration, hence both parties agreed that lectures must continue on Tuesday.

“The academic programme will proceed while the university implements measures to assist the remaining students. Currently, the university has registered 98% of first-year students and more than 91% of returning students.” 

The SRC could not be reached for comment.  

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial