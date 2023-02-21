A “political student organisation” was responsible for the disruption of lectures at Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Monday.
DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said on Tuesday the protest action, which disrupted the start of the 2023 academic programme, was not sanctioned by the student representative council (SRC).
“Instead, the protest action was planned by members of a political student organisation. We received reports of intimidation of many students, including those who were dropped off by their parents and guardians, who were threatened and prevented from entering our campuses. So this affected the start of the academic programme,” he said.
Khan said the protesters’ grievances related to registration, accommodation and financial aid.
DUT management and the SRC held a special meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss grievances, including the residential allocation of both first-time entering students (FTENs) and returning students.
DUT lectures resume after 'political student organisation' disrupts lectures
“Given the progress made regarding the number of registered students, payments made by NSFAS and the allocation of students in the residences, management and the SRC are satisfied with the current progress of registration, hence both parties agreed that lectures must continue on Tuesday.
“The academic programme will proceed while the university implements measures to assist the remaining students. Currently, the university has registered 98% of first-year students and more than 91% of returning students.”
The SRC could not be reached for comment.
