A light aircraft crash on Wednesday morning in the Knoppieslaagte area near the N14, Johannesburg, claimed one life.
According to Emer-G-Med paramedics who responded to the scene, the incident took place at about 8am.
“A light fixed-wing aircraft was found to have crashed into a river.
“The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.
“The scene was secured and handed over to the SA Police Service and Civil Aviation Authorities for further investigation and processing,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.
One killed in Joburg light aircraft crash
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
