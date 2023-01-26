The first eThekwini council meeting to elect a new deputy mayor had to be cancelled after a no-show by the ANC and the EFF.
The meeting was called to fill vacant positions in the city’s executive committee and elect a new deputy mayor after the removal of Philani Mavundla from the position in December.
However, the absence of ANC and EFF councillors made it impossible for the meeting to reach the minimum required for it to continue.
Council speaker Thabani Nyawose said only 80 of the 222 councillors were present. For a council meeting to meet quorum, at least 112 councillors must attend.
Opposition parties were furious and bemoaned the wasteful expenditure as a result of the postponed meeting, including the hiring of the ICC venue and the logistics. They proposed that the absentee councillors foot the bill.
Nyawose confirmed the meeting would be reconvened within seven days.
This is a developing story.
eThekwini council meeting to elect deputy mayor cancelled after ANC, EFF no-show
Fuming opposition parties call for absentee members to foot the bill
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
