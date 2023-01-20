×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer

'I worked hard and hoped for the best,' says Nikita Govender

By Mfundo Mkhize - 20 January 2023 - 15:29
Matric pupil Nikita Govender achieved As in seven subjects.
Matric pupil Nikita Govender achieved As in seven subjects.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

KwaZulu-Natal north coast matriculant Nikita Govender, who scored top marks in seven subjects, says her achievement exceeded her expectations.

“I worked hard and hoped for the best. My final exams were tougher than the trials. But I had set goals,” she said.

Govender, 18, who attended Mountainview Secondary School in Verulam, scored As in maths, Afrikaans, life sciences, English, physical science, life orientation and information and technology.

She was among the matric high-fliers honoured by basic education minister Angie Motshekga in Gauteng on Thursday.

She attributed her success to hard work, dedication and commitment. “I did a lot of sacrificing,'' said Govender.

She plans to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. “It's been a lifelong goal.”

Bright matric reveals how parents helped her to beat load shedding blues

Lerato Mphambo who got seven distinctions in matric has credited her success to the support of her parents and teachers.
News
7 hours ago

Govender urged the class of 2023 to prioritise their studies. “It's all about you trying to give it your best shot. While studying, take breaks and reward yourself for the small wins.''

School principal Indran Govender lauded her achievement.

“We are ecstatic. Nikita is a brilliant and humble child who has worked consistently over the years.”

Daisy Govender, 53, described her daughter as humble.

“I am a very proud and excited mother. My daughter gives her all,'' she said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...